Former Brunswick Co., NHC principal dies after battle with cancer

School leaders in Brunswick and New Hanover counties are mourning the death of a former principal.

James McAdams, who died Tuesday after a battle with cancer, was a principal at schools in both counties, working 26 years in Brunswick County before moving to Ashley High School in New Hanover County.

NHC Schools tweeted Tuesday night:

Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the loss of James McAdams, former principal of @NewHanoverHS and @AHSEagle. Mr. McAdams was not only a great principal, but a mentor and friend to many. He will be missed. — New Hanover Co Sch (@NewHanoverCoSch) January 10, 2018

