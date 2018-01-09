Former Brunswick Co., NHC principal dies after battle with cance - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Former Brunswick Co., NHC principal dies after battle with cancer

James McAdams (Source: WECT) James McAdams (Source: WECT)
SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) -

School leaders in Brunswick and New Hanover counties are mourning the death of a former principal.

James McAdams, who died Tuesday after a battle with cancer, was a principal at schools in both counties, working 26 years in Brunswick County before moving to Ashley High School in New Hanover County.

NHC Schools tweeted Tuesday night:

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly