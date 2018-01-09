City Council approves $50K grant to help bring direct flights to ILM

On Tuesday night, the Wilmington City Council approved a resolution to provide a grant to Wilmington International Airport that will allow the airport to bring daily, direct Chicago flights to Wilmington.

The city committed to a grant match of $50,000 in 2013 when the council pledged support by resolution to ILM in efforts to apply for a U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Small Community Grant. That grant, which supports the expansion of air carrier service in the region was awarded in 2014.

With the city's help, ILM gathered more than $200,000 in community contributions, and USDOT contributed another &750,000 for a total of $1.2 million.

Beginning in the spring at ILM, United will add two daily, direct flights to Chicago and two to Washington Dulles.

American will provide nonstop flights Washington National, weekend flights to Dallas and another daily flight to Chicago.

"Come summer, in the peak of the season, we will have eight nonstop destinations to seven hubs and six international gateways so it's probably the most service we've had," Airport Director Julie Wilsey said. "We're really excited about the opportunities people will have to travel for business and to those destinations."

Coming off of a record year in passengers served, ILM is hoping to add even more direct flights in the near future.

"Our objective is to have more destinations to more top 10 destinations so we now have several of those covered with the new addition this summer and next on our list we're looking at Boston, we're looking at Newark, New Jersey, Orlando is in our top 10, so we certainly want to look for more flights," said Wilsey.

At Tuesday night's meeting the council also approved an additional $20,000 for travel by Council or Council appointees. Budgets have not been exceeded, instead this would serve as a contingency fund for unexpected travel in future if necessary.

