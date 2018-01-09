Brunswick Co. schools choose Jan. 23 as one of four make-up days

One of four winter weather make-up days has been chosen for Brunswick County Schools following the school board's meeting on Tuesday.

Board members approved making Jan. 23, previously a required teacher workday, a regular school day. A vote to extend the semester for two days to Jan. 25 was also passed.

Administrators and school board members want to get feedback from teachers before deciding on the three remaining make-up days.

