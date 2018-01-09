Brunswick Co. schools approve make-up days - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Brunswick Co. schools approve make-up days

(Source: Brunswick Co. Schools) (Source: Brunswick Co. Schools)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

Brunswick County Schools approved make-up days following the school board's meeting on Tuesday.

Board members had already approved making Jan. 23, previously a required teacher workday, a regular school day. A vote to extend the semester for two days to Jan. 25 was also passed. 

The updated school schedule is:

TRADITIONAL CALENDAR

Student make-up days

  • Jan. 23
  • Feb. 19

Due to meeting the 1,025 instructional hours requirement, Jan. 5 and Jan. 8 are forgiven for students.

Teacher make-up days

  • March 9, early release day now a full regular day
  • June 13-15 required workdays
  • June 18 non-required workday

EARLY COLLEGE

Student make-up days

  • March 23

Teacher make-up days

  • March 23 non-required work day
  • May 24-25
  • May 24-25 optional days now moved to May 29-30

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly