NHC school board selects make-up days; redistricting session planned

The New Hanover County School Board chose make-up snow days for students and faculty at Tuesday night's meeting.

Following last week's winter storm that brought sleet and snow to the area, NHC did not have school Jan. 3, 4, 5 and 8. Make-up days will be Jan. 26, May 8 and June 8.

There will be no make-up day for students for Monday's canceled classes.

"Saturday school, the attendance is terrible," NHC Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Markley said. "If it runs into spring break, then that's not a day that works for us attendance wise. I don't want to take a holiday like Martin Luther King or Memorial Day where parents and folks have already made plans for those days. So we try to look at work days and we try to look at days down the road so parents can make so adjustment if they need to."

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the board discussed a proposal to have new employees possibly fill in as bus drivers. On average, the county comes up 10-17 bus drivers short each school day.

Under the proposal, which was not voted on Tuesday, teachers' assistants would be asked to get a commercial driver's license (CDL) and drive buses if needed beginning in the 2018-19 school year.

"For folks who signed up to be a teacher assistant, bus driving was not something that was there when they looked at the job," Markley said. "We're going to tell those folks, 'You're a teacher assistant. We're not going to make you go become a bus driver.' But for new employees, we need to look at ways to increase the pool so we look at new cafeteria workers. Can we add some hours to them for bus driving? New teacher assistants, can we look at that as a way to increase our bus driver pool?"

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, the board tweeted that it will hold a work session on Jan. 23 to discuss high school redistricting.

