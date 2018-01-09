Freezing, thawing damages roadways, leading to potholes

Potholes, cracks, and other damage to the asphalt can result when water seeps into the road, freezes, and then thaws. (Source: WECT)

Warmer temperatures Tuesday afternoon helped the residual ice to dissipate from roadways in southeastern North Carolina.

The threat of skidding on ice might have melted away, but another road hazard could soon take the wheel.

Potholes, cracks, and other damage to the asphalt can result when water seeps into the road, freezes, and then thaws. That’s because ice has a greater volume than the liquid state of water.

The expanded ice can push the asphalt up and apart, weakening the integrity. Combine that with repeated impacts from vehicles, and it’s easy to see why the asphalt crumbles away over time, which can result in a pothole.

Driving over a pothole can damage your vehicle, including popped tires, bent wheels, or a disruption in wheel alignment, according to Carl Brewer, manager of Black’s Tire and Auto Service in Wilmington.

“What I suggest to everybody is have your alignment checked twice a year,” said Brewer.

Reducing driving speed can also minimize the chance of hitting a road hazard and reduce the severity of the damage, Brewer said.

If your car is damaged by a pothole, there’s a chance the city or state could be liable. That depends on if the city or state had previous knowledge of the hazard, but failed to patch it up within a reasonable amount of time.

“If you're driving down the road, and the conditions have been existing for a long time, and you rip the bottom of your car out and you destroy your vehicle, and a guy walks out of the building, and says 'I've been calling for six months, and they just won't fix it,' maybe you've got a case that you really want to pursue either on your own, or with an attorney,” said Thom Goolsby, an attorney based in Wilmington.

Notably, a single freeze and thaw cycle isn’t likely to cause noticeable damage, according to Kathy Stephens, a highway maintenance engineer with the NC Department of Transportation. Repeated freezing and thawing over time is what causes damage, Stephens said.

Icing the roadways can result in lowered freezing temperatures because the salt interferes with the chemical interactions between the water particles as they freeze. This phenomenon can increase the number of freeze-thaw cycles, which can speed up damage to the road, according to Stephens.

If you spot a pothole, city and state transportation officials ask you to report it as soon as possible.

To report a pothole on streets maintained by the City of Wilmington, call 910-341-7879

To report a pothole on streets maintained by the state of North Carolina, call 1-877-368-4968 or fill out this form online.

