Latest Brunswick Co. water tests reveal higher levels of GenX

Levels of GenX detected in Brunswick County's drinking water more than doubled in the latest results provided to the county.
According to a Tuesday afternoon email, water samples taken on Dec. 14 revealed levels of 78.7 parts per trillion in the Northwest Water Treatment Plant’s raw water source, and 38.6 parts per trillion in the finished water source.
Tests taken on Dec. 4 showed levels of 33.4 and 32.2 ppt, respectively.
GenX levels are still well below the NC Department of Health and Human Services established health goal of 140 ppt.
For more information, including test results for other perflourinated compounds, click here.
