CFPUA conducting emergency repairs to water mains; boil water advisory issued

Officials with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority have issued traffic advisories for two areas in Wilmington while crews conduct emergency water main repairs at both locations.

Crews are conducting repairs in the following areas:

Third Street (The outer southbound lane, past Dock Street is closed and allowing for single-lane traffic only.)

The intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Shipyard Boulevard

A Tuesday night email stated that CFPUA crews have shifted the outer southbound lane of Carolina Beach Road and the outer westbound lane of Shipyard Boulevard to allow single-lane travel in the area. The travel advisory is expected to last until around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

CFPUA has also shifted the outer southbound lane to allow single-lane traffic in the 100 block of South Third Street. That travel advisory is expected to last until around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are urged to use caution when approaching the work zones.

Precautionary boil water advisories have been issued for three areas.

Customers in the 500, 600 and 700 blocks of Shipyard, at 2518 and 2543 Carolina Beach Road and residents on 201-305 Oakhurst Road, all of Wildwood Circle and the 400 block of Baytree Road should boil their drinking water once service returns.

Affected customers should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula, making ice and for pets. There is no need to boil water for showering or bathing.

