Learn about the fish that call the Cape Fear River home

Learn what's under the surface of the Cape Fear River and help to protect the river's ecosystem at StriperFest.
Kemp Burdette, the Cape Fear River Keeper, said StriperFest celebrates the striped bass. The fish spends most of its life in the ocean but swims up the Cape Fear River to spawn.
StriperFest kicks off Friday, January 12, with an auction and banquet at the Coastline Convention Center.
Saturday will feature a fishing tournament, where the striper will be tagged and released.
It also includes river cruises and educational events.
The weekend event highlights the importance of restoring our fishery.
For a complete schedule and tickets, head to http://www.capefearriverwatch.org/
