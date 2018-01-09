Love of crosswords earns NC man a lottery win

A man from Ocean Isle Beach earned a $150,000 lottery win, thanks to his love of crossword puzzles. (Source: NC Education Lottery)

A man from Ocean Isle Beach earned a $150,000 lottery win thanks to his love of crossword puzzles.

“I like playing the crossword tickets,” Timothy Pope said. “I feel like they’re more entertaining.”

Pope bought a $5 Sliver & Gold Crossword scratch-off ticket at the Clinton Express Mart in Clinton.

“I thought I’d only gotten nine words at first,” Pope said. “I thought, ‘All right! $1,000 isn’t bad.’ When I checked the ticket again, I realized I matched all 10 words. I couldn’t believe it.”

Pope went to Raleigh Tuesday to claim his prize. After tax withholdings, he took home a little under $105,000 and plans to use the money to pay bills and help pay for his children's education.

Silver & Gold Crossword launched in May with six top prizes of $150,000. Two top prizes remain.

