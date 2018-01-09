Free admission, food drive at aquarium on MLK Day

On Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is letting people in for free.

MLK Day is one of two holidays, along with Veterans Day, when visitors get free entry to the aquarium.

Also on Monday, the aquarium is holding a food drive to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Appropriate food items include canned fruits, vegetables, meats, beans, soups, canned pasta with meat, mac and cheese, granola bars, fruit cups, individual juice or milk boxes, individual sandwich crackers, mixed nut packets, peanut butter and infant formula.

Visitors are asked not to bring glass, expired items or junk food.

