Car crashes into Leland restaurant

An elderly couple escaped serious injuries after their car crashed into a Leland restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened at Bessie Burger, located at 1120 East Cutlar Crossing in the Brunswick Forest shopping center, around 1:45 p.m.

The driver told police she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and crashed into the building. The restaurant sustained damage to its front door and window. The corner of the building that houses the restaurant was also damaged.

The driver and passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center as a precaution. No one inside the restaurant was hurt.

No charges are expected to be filed.

Manager Kim Meyd said the restaurant had been busy prior to the accident but was cleared out by the time the car hit the building.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, the restaurant said it will be closed until the damage to the front of the store can be repaired.

