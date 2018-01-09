Urgent need for blood donations following winter storm

The winter weather has had rippling effects on a number of issues, but one you may not think of is blood donations.

There is an urgent need for blood since donors were unable to get out during last week's winter storm to give.

Across the Southeast, the winter storm forced cancellations of more than 150 blood drives, which means 5,500 blood and platelet donations went uncollected.

In North Carolina alone, 220 drives were canceled, and more than 600 donations went uncollected.

The American Red Cross in our state is down 28,000 blood donations already this month. James Jarvis with the Cape Fear chapter says that is a huge loss in collections that could have been used to save lives.

"Every two seconds in this country someone needs blood, and it is all different blood types. Our hospitals (also) rely on us to give them a safe blood product," Jarvis said. "So when someone comes into the emergency room or they need to have surgery, that blood is crucial to saving lives."

The Red Cross is asking for all blood types, especially O negative, which is the universal donor, as it tries to meet the urgent need for donations at area hospitals.

To find a donation center or a drive, click here.

