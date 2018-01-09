Drive scheduled to supply AirLink with blood for patients

In an effort to supply blood for its helicopters, the New Hanover Regional Medical Center AirLink/VitaLink Critical Care Transport Team is joining forces with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive. (Source: WECT)

The blood drive is scheduled to be held at the NHRMC-ED-North at 151 Scotts Hill Medical Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

Airlink helicopters now are carrying two units of blood during every patient transport flight.

