Officials to test sirens around Brunswick Nuclear Plant on Jan. 10

Officials will test the outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the plant will be tested at low-volume for ten seconds. This test may be performed more than once to make sure each siren works properly.

This type of test is performed quarterly, in coordination with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

Hearing a siren does not mean to evacuate. In an emergency, sirens are sounded as a signal for residents to tune to a local radio or TV station that would carry emergency alert messages. County officials work with these stations to provide information to the public. If sirens are heard and residents are unsure if it is a test or an emergency, they should tune to their local radio or TV station or contact the county emergency management office.

For more information about the outdoor warning sirens, residents can refer to information available on www.duke-energy.com.

