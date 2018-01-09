My turn: holidays, snow days and paid time off

Many employees were not allowed to come to campus this week because of weather, and will likely have to burn vacation. (Source: WECT)

I’ve been of the opinion that most government employees get treated fairly well when it comes to holidays and paid time off.

That’s why I was a bit surprised to learn last week that the policy the UNC System follows when a campus is closed dictates that non-mandatory employees must use vacation time to cover for being kept away from the job.

I’ll have to admit that I am in agreement with the UNCW and City of Wilmington employees that called our newsroom to complain.

I know many people have jobs that don’t allow much flexibility as to when vacations can be scheduled. But at least those people can plan for it.

To be told on the day of a weather event that you’ll be on vacation just doesn’t do much to foster positive employee relations…especially if you’ve just saved up the days necessary to go on a nice vacation.

On the flip side, we also heard from some unsympathetic people who don’t get paid vacations or any pay at all if their work is canceled. Most of those folks get very little opportunity to make that money up.

I sympathize with that too. But the difference here is the government employees are having something they earned being taken away…and there is nothing they can do about it.

I just have to think there is a better way.

