Man wanted in shooting of brother-in-law now in custody

A man accused of shooting his brother-in-law in the foot on New Year's Eve has been taken into custody.

According to online records, Jesse James Arp was arrested in Columbus County early Wednesday morning and has been booked in the Bladen County detention center.

On Tuesday, the Bladen County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in locating Arp.

According to Sheriff James A. McVicker, Jesse James Arp shot Michael Powers with a shotgun during an altercation at 968 Jacobs Loops Road on New Year's Eve.

“Mr. Powers has had to undergo extensive surgery to repair his foot,” said McVicker.

Arp is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also has outstanding warrants for probation violation and failure to appear in court.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Arp has several previous convictions for charges including assault on a female, child abuse and assault by strangulation.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.