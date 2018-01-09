How to escape a fire

The Wilmington Fire Department wants you to know what to do if you ever wake up or encounter a fire in your home. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Wilmington Fire Department wants you to know what to do if you ever wake up or encounter a fire in your home.

With two deaths from house fires only a week apart, the WFD said that having a plan is key.

Carolina in the Morning's Zach Driver practiced getting in and out of his home and plans to get WFD's advice on what worked and what didn't.

He will have more tips and details on what you need to know to stay safe starting at 5:30 a.m.

Watch live online: http://bit.ly/15NV8VQ

Live on mobile: http://bit.ly/2pBobK4

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.