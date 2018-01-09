Jack Holley selected to enter N.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Former Wallace-Rose Hill football coach Jack Holley will be enshrined into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

Holley was one of 15 people to make the 2018 class that was announced Tuesday morning. They will be enshrined during the 55th annual induction banquet on the evening of Friday, May 4, at the Raleigh Convention Center.

An outstanding student-athlete at New Hanover High School, Holley walked the sidelines for 46 years at the high school level, retiring in 2011 as the winningest coach in state history. His 412-95-9 overall record includes 14 state championship title appearances and one championship win in 2008 while at Harrells Christian Academy.

Holley passed away in 2013 at the age of 74 after a battle with myelofibrosis.

