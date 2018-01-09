WPD: Hit-and-run suspect intentionally rammed woman with car

Wilmington police said they're searching for a woman who intentionally rammed another woman with her car Monday afternoon.

According to officials, police responded to the 1400 block of Willard Street around 1:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a woman being hit by a car.

Police said a Facebook live video showed the suspect, 19-year-old Shadasia Ellison of Wilmington, intentionally hit the victim, 19-year-old Tameka Cooper of Wilmington.

Cooper suffered a minor leg injury and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police said a child was also in the car with Ellison at the time of the incident.

Ellison has been charged with reckless driving and felony hit-and-run.

Police said this incident doesn't appear to be connected to a shooting on Willard Street two hours later.

