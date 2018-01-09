Woman wanted in Wilmington hit-and-run arrested, faces attempted murder charge

A woman accused of intentionally hitting another woman with her car is now facing an attempted murder charge following her arrest Wednesday.

Shadasia Ellison, 19, of Wilmington, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony hit and run with injury, reckless driving with wanton disregard, and a probation violation.

Ellison was booked into the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

According to officials with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Willard Street in the Houston Moore community around 1:15 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a woman being hit by a car.

Police said a Facebook live video showed Ellison intentionally hit the victim, 19-year-old Tameka Cooper of Wilmington.

WARNING: Some may find the content of the video graphic.

Cooper suffered a minor leg injury and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police said a child was also in the car with Ellison at the time of the incident.

The incident doesn't appear to be connected to a shooting that also happened on Willard Street two hours later.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.