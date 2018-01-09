What's for lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch?

Bladen County

Oven Fried Chicken

Broccoli

Cheddar Baked Potato

Sweet Potato Puffs

Garden Salad

Biscuit

Fresh Fruit

Brunswick County

Simply Southern Carolina BBQ

Oven Fried Chicken

Dinner Roll

Waffle Sweet Potato Fries

Mac & Cheese

Green Beans

Fruit Explosion

Columbus County

Orange Tangerine Chicken

Cheeseburger

Spiced Apple

Rice

Broccoli

Roll

Milk

Duplin County

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

Cheesy Breadstick w/Marinara

Roll

Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Black-eyed Peas

Peach Cup

Fresh Orange Wedges

New Hanover County

Cheeseburger

Chicken Pot Pie

Great Northern Beans

Tater Tots

Garden Salad

Diced Peaches

Fresh Fruit

Pender County

Turkey Soft Tacos

Mexican Rice

Corndog Nuggets

Turkey & Cheese Salad

Roll

Kickin Pintos

Fresh Zucchini

Whole Apples

Diced Peaches

Grape Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Mexican Taco/Shell

Chicken Fajita/Shell

Chef Salad

PB&J Pocket

Taco Toppings

Corn

Applesauce

