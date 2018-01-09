What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Oven Fried Chicken
Broccoli
Cheddar Baked Potato
Sweet Potato Puffs
Garden Salad
Biscuit
Fresh Fruit
Brunswick County
Simply Southern Carolina BBQ
Oven Fried Chicken
Dinner Roll
Waffle Sweet Potato Fries
Mac & Cheese
Green Beans
Fruit Explosion
Columbus County
Orange Tangerine Chicken
Cheeseburger
Spiced Apple
Rice
Broccoli
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce
Cheesy Breadstick w/Marinara
Roll
Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Black-eyed Peas
Peach Cup
Fresh Orange Wedges
New Hanover County
Cheeseburger
Chicken Pot Pie
Great Northern Beans
Tater Tots
Garden Salad
Diced Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Turkey Soft Tacos
Mexican Rice
Corndog Nuggets
Turkey & Cheese Salad
Roll
Kickin Pintos
Fresh Zucchini
Whole Apples
Diced Peaches
Grape Juice
Mexican Taco/Shell
Chicken Fajita/Shell
Chef Salad
PB&J Pocket
Taco Toppings
Corn
Applesauce
