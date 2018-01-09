Traveling trend: Get lost on your next vacation

Some travelers are looking to get lost to make for more adventure on their vacation.

At a time when we continually turn to our devices for directions, some people are looking to take the path less traveled.

Keryn Means of WalkingonTravels.com says the trend has travelers connecting to people instead of devices.

“We’re going back to turning off our maps," Means said. "We’re turning off our web search. We’re meeting the locals."

Means says it's the difference between being a tourist or a true traveler.

“It's those types of encounters and memories that aren't in any guidebook, aren't in any map on your phone, and will never be in any turn-by-turn direction on your digital device,” Means said.

There are now websites offering tips and how-to’s, and even tour companies that charge thousands of dollars to get you lost, such as Black Tomato, for example.

"[Black Tomato] Clients are whisked off onto a private jet or helicopter and dropped into somewhere amazing, usually rather remote, and given an emergency kit," Means said.

Means says it’s a trend all groups are trying, young and old, rich and not so wealthy.

“You don't even have to go abroad to do something like this," Means said. "You can go to the next town over.”

Travelers like Michelle Semple say it’s the challenge they love and learning new things along the way.

“You definitely learn more about yourself," Semple said. "When you do these self-adventures you know what are your limitations or what's your comfort zone.”

