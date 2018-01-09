What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Italian Sub Sandwich
Fries
Potato Salad
Fresh Fruit Variety
Brunswick County
Pepperoni Pizza
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Garden Salad
Peas & Carrots
Peaches
Columbus County
Taco
Fish Filet
Peaches
Baked Beans
Coleslaw
Milk
Duplin County
Ham or Turkey Sandwich w/Cheese
French Fries
Whole Kernel Corn
Applesauce Cup
New Hanover County
Stuffed Crust Pizza
Fish Sticks
Hushpuppies
Glazed Carrots
Garden Salad
Frozen Fruit Cup
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
BBQ Rib Sandwich
Hot Dog
All-American Salad
Roll
Glazed Carrots
Side Salad
Whole Orange
Applesauce
Fruit Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Mega Meatballs
Breadstick
Turkey Roast
Chef Salad
PB&J Pocket
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Fruit Icee
