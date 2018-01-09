Board of Education to discuss redistricting timeline, makeup days, bus driver shortage

The New Hanover County Board of Education will have a full plate in its first meeting of the year. (Source: WECT)

The New Hanover County Board of Education will have a full plate in its first meeting of the year.

Among the items on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting are discussing the timeline for redistricting, addressing the county's bus driver shortage and how to make up days missed due to last week's winter storm.

The school board voted last October to redistrict middle and high schools and, after meeting in December, decided to wait until the new year to make any final decisions on when to implement those changes.

Middle school redistricting will begin for the 2019-2020 school year instead of 2018-2019 to reduce the chance of having to invest in mobile classroom units while renovations occur at Roland-Grise Middle School and Myrtle Grove Middle School, according to Eddie Anderson, assistant superintendent for operations and planning.

Redistricting maps are still in the works and should be out sometime after Tuesday's meeting.

The board also is scheduled to discuss when to make up days lost due to the recent winter storm

Students who attended county schools on a traditional schedule missed four days of school while those on year-round schedules missed one.

Board members also will talk about ways to deal with the county's shortage of bus drivers.

The school system is offering all part-time employees, like custodians and food workers, the chance also to drive a bus. Also, all teachers' assistants hired starting this year will be required to have a CDL drivers license. Teachers' assistants would spend six hours in the classroom and two hours on a bus.

