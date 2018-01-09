Power restored to dozens in New Hanover County

A power outage in New Hanover County that left almost 80 people without power early Tuesday morning has been fixed. (Source: Duke Energy)

According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outage happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Ingleside Drive near Greenville Loop Road.

According to New Hanover County dispatchers, there are no reports of what may have caused the outage.

