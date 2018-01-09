Nearly-80-without-power-in-New-Hanover-County

A power outage in New Hanover County has left almost 80 people without power early Tuesday morning.

The outage is on Ingleside Drive near Greenville Loop Road.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outage happened at around 12:45 a.m.

The estimated restoration time is at 3:45 a.m.

According to New Hanover County dispatchers, there are no reports of what may have caused the outage.

