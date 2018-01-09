Nearly-80-without-power-in-New-Hanover-County

A power outage in New Hanover County has left almost 80 people without power early Tuesday morning.
The outage is on Ingleside Drive near Greenville Loop Road.
According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outage happened at around 12:45 a.m.
The estimated restoration time is at 3:45 a.m.
According to New Hanover County dispatchers, there are no reports of what may have caused the outage.
For updates on the outage, click here.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.