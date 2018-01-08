High School basketball teams dealing with cancellations

Area high school basketball teams are itching to get back on the court.

Last week’s winter storm forced counties across southeastern North Carolina to cancel school. When there is no school, athletic teams aren’t allowed to play.

Monday night, the Wilmington Christian Academy girls team tried to knock off the rust. The Patriots played Faith Christian out of Goldsboro, but lost 38-26.

For WCA, the team hadn’t been on the court since a practice the day before the snow. The Patriots had to get as much as they could out of Monday’s pre-game warm up.

"We have to almost use it like we are doing a practice,” said Patriots coach Monty Kaufman. “We are going over all the plays, not just one or two. We are reviewing inbound plays, offense and defense, trying to get everyone refreshed for what they should be doing."

