Local golf courses deal with winter conditions

Snow is keeping golfers off the course at the Wilmington Municipal Golf Course, but it’s that snow that might just have protected the greens from the freezing temperatures.

“If you get extreme temperatures below 36 degrees for more than three days, you put in jeopardy the grass to winter kill” said Jason Cherry, the director of golf at the Country Club at Landfall.

Cherry and his crew didn’t take any chances. They covered all 45 greens as well as the putting greens at the Landfall course.

Workers at Wilmington’s Muni, on the other hand, don’t have the luxury of covering the course’s greens. Officials are hoping the snow acts like a blanket and insulates the greens, protecting them.

“If you have ever been in a car after snow has fallen on your car, if you get inside, you notice it’s warm. Same thing with our greens,” explained Michael Smith, greens keeper at the Wilmington Municipal Golf Course. “It helps blanket and keep those temperatures at the surface higher.”

It will be awhile before Smith and other course officials know the fate of the greens.

They’ll have to wait until the spring growing season before they can assess what kind of, if any, damage they suffered.

