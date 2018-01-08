Downtown businesses take a hit from snow-forced closings

As warmer temperatures begin to melt away snow and ice, downtown business owners are hoping to emerge from their own freeze, in business.

The winter storm caused many businesses to open late and close early throughout last week, including Savorez restaurant. The owner, Sam Cahoon, says they're still not 100% back to normal.

Out of caution to employees and customers, Savorez closed Wednesday and Thursday night, but was able to open for lunch service last Thursday. The time off took a hit on business.

Retail stores taking an even bigger hit during one of their slowest times of the year.

"January is normally a slower month for us retail wise," said Kelsey Light, owner of Beloved Boutique. "Then having the storm added on this definitely made an impact in our weekly sales."

The kind of impact most small businesses don't plan for, especially in North Carolina.

"We depend on making a certain amount or of course just having bills and just our overhead so its definitely going to affect that, along with our employees. They're depending on certain paychecks and hourly wages so it all kind of takes effect into that," said light.

From retail to restaurants, both of these businesses owners are hoping the city warms up to a new plan to remove snow and ice more quickly.

"I know they were trying were trying to get those primary roads but those secondary ones, especially for us traveling to downtown and the roads that don't get a lot of sunlight, it's still straight ice so I think they've done what they can but we could always use some more help in that," said Light.

"I've lived in Wilmington my whole life so I know we're not used to snow I think it's about time we deal with the fact that these are happening once a year and we should be prepared for them," said Cahoon.

They both hope the city will be more prepared, so wages and profits don't freeze with each storm.

