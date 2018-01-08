Firefighters rescue dog after it falls through icy pond

Some Wilmington firefighters came to the rescue of a dog that fell through an icy pond Monday evening.
According to officials with the Wilmington Fire Department, a golden retriever wandered onto a frozen retention pond behind the Campus Evolution Villages apartments off Racine Drive around 7 p.m.
Officials said the dog managed to make it to the middle of the pond before falling through the ice.
Firefighters quickly got on scene and used an inflatable raft to make their way across the pond to the dog.
They broke up some ice around the pooch before pulling it out of the cold water and to safety.
Thankfully, the dog wasn't hurt and was reunited with its owner.
Engine 8 and Rescue 2 save dog who fell through ice in pond on Racine drive pic.twitter.com/nPu7QY0Hj2— WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) January 9, 2018
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.