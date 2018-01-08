CFPUA: Boil advisory issued after water main break on Raleigh St.

Officials with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority have issued a precautionary boil advisory for some commercial customers on Raleigh Street after a water main break, the utility announced Monday night.

Crews are making emergency repairs to a 10-inch main that broke due to the extreme temperature change, officials said.

The boil advisory affects about 50 customers in the 200 and 300 blocks of Raleigh Street.

For customers in that area, CFPUA advises residents to boil their drinking water once service returns.

Customers in other parts of CFPUA service areas are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system. CFPUA customers in the above-described area are asked to boil their water for one minute, allow it to cool prior to consumption, and store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover. Customers can also utilize another water source such as bottled water.

Affected customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:

Drinking.

Brushing teeth.

Washing fruits and vegetables.

Preparing food and baby formula.

Making ice.

Giving to pets.

Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

The resulting boil advisory shall be in effect until water quality testing has occurred and service is returned to normal.

When testing is completed, typically within 24 hours, and service is returned to normal, the advisory will be lifted.

