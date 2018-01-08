MISSING: Southport teen last seen Sunday night

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a teen missing since Sunday, Jan. 7.

Courtney Thomas, 16, was last seen at her home on Flagship Avenue in Southport around midnight.

Thomas is 5'3" tall and weighs around 120 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Boynton at ?910-398-5492? or call 911.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.