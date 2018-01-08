FOUND: Missing Southport teen located safe - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

FOUND: Missing Southport teen located safe

Courtney Thomas (Source: BCSO) Courtney Thomas (Source: BCSO)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said a teen that has been missing since Sunday night has been found safe.

Authorities initially said Courtney Thomas, 16, was last seen at her home on Flagship Avenue in Southport around midnight.

On Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office announced that Thomas had been located and is safe.

