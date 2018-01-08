Fourth candidate plans run for Pender County sheriff - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Fourth candidate plans run for Pender County sheriff

Alan Cutler (Source: Alan Cutler) Alan Cutler (Source: Alan Cutler)
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A fourth candidate plans to throw his hat in the race for Pender County sheriff.

Alan Cutler, a native of Scotts Hill, announced in a Monday evening news release that he intends to seek the position which will be vacated by Carson Smith next December. Smith is planning a run for a seat in the NC House of Representatives.

Cutler said his career in law enforcement began in 1990 when he joined the Pender County Sheriff's Office. After four years of service, he transitioned to the State Highway Patrol where he has served as a trooper since 1995.

“I am humbled and blessed at the outpouring of support I have received leading up to my announcement. It has been a privilege serving the citizens of Pender County over the course of my thirty-year career and I look forward to continuing that service in a different capacity,” Cutler said.

Cutler joins a growing field of candidates which includes Randy Burton, a former battalion chief with the Wilmington Fire Department, Joseph Cina, a former lieutenant with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, and Jason Spivey, a deputy with the NHCSO.

Candidates can begin filing for most county offices on Feb. 12.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • Fourth candidate plans run for Pender County sheriff

    Fourth candidate plans run for Pender County sheriff

    Monday, January 8 2018 11:07 PM EST2018-01-09 04:07:44 GMT
    Alan Cutler (Source: Alan Cutler)Alan Cutler (Source: Alan Cutler)

    A fourth candidate plans to throw his hat in the race for Pender County sheriff.

    More >>

    A fourth candidate plans to throw his hat in the race for Pender County sheriff.

    More >>

  • Former NHC Sheriff's Office Lieutenant plans to run for Pender Sheriff's seat

    Former NHC Sheriff's Office Lieutenant plans to run for Pender Sheriff's seat

    Thursday, December 7 2017 1:08 PM EST2017-12-07 18:08:55 GMT
    Joseph Cina, a former WPD officer and NHC Sheriff's Lieutenant, says he plans to run for Pender County Sheriff in 2018. (Source: Joseph Cina)Joseph Cina, a former WPD officer and NHC Sheriff's Lieutenant, says he plans to run for Pender County Sheriff in 2018. (Source: Joseph Cina)

    Joseph A. Cina, who has law enforcement experience with the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release that he plans to run for Sheriff in Pender County in 2018, to succeed the retiring Sheriff Carson Smith.

    More >>

    Joseph A. Cina, who has law enforcement experience with the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release that he plans to run for Sheriff in Pender County in 2018, to succeed the retiring Sheriff Carson Smith.

    More >>

  • Rev. Clifford Barnett joins Wilmington City Council

    Rev. Clifford Barnett joins Wilmington City Council

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 11:36 PM EST2017-12-06 04:36:46 GMT
    Rev. Clifford Barnett takes the oath of office from District Court Judge James Faison to become the newest member of Wilmington City Council. (Source: WECT)Rev. Clifford Barnett takes the oath of office from District Court Judge James Faison to become the newest member of Wilmington City Council. (Source: WECT)

    The Wilmington City Council welcomed a new member Tuesday night, and welcomed back three others for new terms.

    More >>

    The Wilmington City Council welcomed a new member Tuesday night, and welcomed back three others for new terms.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly