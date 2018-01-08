Fourth candidate plans run for Pender County sheriff

A fourth candidate plans to throw his hat in the race for Pender County sheriff.

Alan Cutler, a native of Scotts Hill, announced in a Monday evening news release that he intends to seek the position which will be vacated by Carson Smith next December. Smith is planning a run for a seat in the NC House of Representatives.

Cutler said his career in law enforcement began in 1990 when he joined the Pender County Sheriff's Office. After four years of service, he transitioned to the State Highway Patrol where he has served as a trooper since 1995.

“I am humbled and blessed at the outpouring of support I have received leading up to my announcement. It has been a privilege serving the citizens of Pender County over the course of my thirty-year career and I look forward to continuing that service in a different capacity,” Cutler said.

Cutler joins a growing field of candidates which includes Randy Burton, a former battalion chief with the Wilmington Fire Department, Joseph Cina, a former lieutenant with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, and Jason Spivey, a deputy with the NHCSO.

Candidates can begin filing for most county offices on Feb. 12.

