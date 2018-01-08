Man shot in the hip following dispute at Whiteville apartment complex

A man was hospitalized after he was shot during an altercation in the parking lot of a Whiteville apartment complex Monday afternoon.

According to officials with the Whiteville Police Department, officers responded to the Saw Mill Apartments on West Hay Street around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a shots fired report.

When police arrived at the scene, they found no evidence to indicate a shooting. As officers were clearing, they were contacted by officials with Columbus Regional Health Center who said a gunshot victim, identified as 25-year-old Darios Jones, was in the emergency department.

Detectives determined that Jones was involved in a confrontation in the apartment parking lot with two other suspects.

Officials said the incident began when Jones was sitting on a car that did not belong to him. Malik Wilder, 22, and an unidentified juvenile suspect approached Jones in the parking lot.

The juvenile suspect allegedly punched Jones in the face and Wilder pulled out a small caliber pistol and shot Jones in the hip, according to police. Wilder drove himself to the hospital following the shooting. He's currently in stable condition at Columbus Regional Health.

Police later arrested the juvenile suspect who was charged with assault.

Officers are still looking for Wilder.

If you have any information on Wilder's whereabouts, please contact the Whiteville Police Department.

