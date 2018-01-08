Post office inside Wilmington hardware store gets back to normal after winter storm

One place that hasn’t taken any vacation days through the snowstorm? The post office inside the Wrigglesworth Ace Hardware Store in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

One place that hasn’t taken any vacation days through the snowstorm? The post office inside the Wrigglesworth Ace Hardware Store in Wilmington.

Postal clerk Barbara Snead said the store and the Post Office Contract Unit inside the store were open throughout the inclement weather. She said Wednesday was the most crowded day with people mailing last-minute letters before the snow storm hit.

Even though they were open last week, she said Monday they were getting back to normal. According to Snead, Monday wasn’t as crowded as Wednesday, but there were a lot of people who just wanted to get out of their homes.

“Today, I’ve seen people come in and they were so happy to come in because they had been stuck in their homes for several days now, and they’ve had these packages ready to go out for a couple days and they’re just now getting here to do it,” Snead explained.

Snead said she thinks the rest of the week will be just as crowded as Monday.

