Woman who lost mother to cervical cancer on mission to save lives

Evelyn Bryant had heard about cervical cancer all her life, but knew very little about the disease until it hit close to home.

Her mother died of cervical cancer.

Evelyn recalls when her mother thought something was wrong.

"I remember she kept saying she was constipated," Evelyn said.

Evelyn says her mom was worried about her irregularity so she went to the doctor.

"Her doctor prescribed or told her to take Maalox," Evelyn said.

Her mom continued to feel bad. Evelyn had a friend who was a doctor so she told her mom she could call him if she wanted to be seen.

"She didn't want to do it at the time so Feb. 14, which was Valentine's Day, she said, 'Can you schedule an appointment with your friend and see if he can see me?'" Evelyn said.

Her mother, in her 70s, was having vaginal bleeding so Evelyn's physician friend referred them to an OB/GYN doctor.

"He explained to me that she could have a late period or she could have cancer," Evelyn said.

It turned out to be the latter -- late stage cervical cancer. Her mother would be dead in less than a month.

"I don't think it was 30 days. She died the end of March," Evelyn said.

Evelyn's mom, like many women diagnosed with cervical cancer, had no symptoms. When symptoms present themselves, including vaginal bleeding and spotting after intercourse, the cancer is usually in the late stages and it's difficult to treat.

"Because once it has spread past the pelvic area, it does not respond well to chemotherapy and radiation," says Dr. Lucy Nieves, a gynecologic oncologist.

Nieves says women should start getting pap smears at 21 until they are 65. Women older than 65, like Evelyn's mom, should continue to get pelvic exams.

Nieves is also a proponent of the HPV vaccine for young girls through the age of 26. But she says pap smears show evidence of cervical cancer.

"We look for lesions in the cervix," Nieves said. "If there are lesions, that is not normal and it should be biopsied."

Evelyn says her mom did not have regular pap smears and if she had symptoms, she never talked about them.

"If she did, I did not know," Evelyn said.

Evelyn is now on a mission to educate women and men about the importance of pap smears and pelvic exams. She recently teamed up with Nieves and New Hanover Regional Medical Center to host a cervical cancer health fair.

Her mission is to inform people who don't know that pap smears and HPV vaccines can prevent cervical cancer.

