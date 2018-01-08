ILM sets passenger record for second straight year

More passengers than ever before boarded and deplaned at Wilmington International Airport in 2017.

ILM set passenger records for the second consecutive year, according to a Monday afternoon news release.

There were 420,571 enplanements and 416,018 deplanements for a total of 836,589 passengers. That is up from 817-896 in 2016.

The Wells Fargo tournament held at Eagle Point Golf Club in May drove higher demand for flights in and out of Wilmington during the spring months. October was a busy month for the airport as well, according to the release.

In 2018, there will be service between ILM and eight non-stop destinations, including seven hubs and six international gateways.

The airport recently announced United Airlines will begin non-stop service between ILM and Chicago, as well as between ILM and Washington-Dulles. The new service starts April 9.

American Airlines is also expanding service at ILM in 2018 with non-stop service between ILM and Washington-National as well as seasonal service between ILM and Chicago O'Hare and ILM and Dallas-Fort Worth.

