NHCSO: Missing woman located

A missing woman has been located and is safe, the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

According to an email from the sheriff's office, Julie Ann Strickland had last been seen at a location on Jan. 5 in the 100 block of Navaho Trail and a family friend said he saw Strickland on Sunday night in the passenger's seat of a 2005 Toyota Sienna on Market Street.

