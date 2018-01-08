MISSING: Woman last seen in vehicle on Market Street

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person.

According to an email from the sheriff's office, Julie Ann Strickland was last seen at a location on Jan. 5 in the 100 block of Navaho Trail and a family friend said he saw Strickland on Sunday night in the passenger's seat of a 2005 Toyota Sienna on Market Street.

Strickland is 36 years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs 125 pounds with a three-inch scar on her left arm.

She was wearing a brown jacket and brown shoes when she was last seen.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.