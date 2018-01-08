Holden Beach Bridge lane closures expected the next few days

Intermittent lane closures are expected on the Holden Beach Bridge in the next few days.

According to a news release from the NC Department of Transportation, crews need to repair concrete erosion that was discovered during a recent inspection. The closures will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day until Jan. 12.

DOT officials encourage motorists to drive carefully through the work zone.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.