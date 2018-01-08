Closings and delays for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018

Here's a list of closings/delays for Tuesday, January 9, 2108, due to dangerous road conditions still in our area after Wednesday's winter storm. We will add to the list as more delays and closings are announced.

Schools and Day Cares

Brunswick County Schools, 2-hour delay

Duplin County Schools will be closed to students. There will be an optional 2-hour delay for staff.

New Hanover County Schools, 2-hour delay

Pender County Schools, Closed - optional teacher workday for staff

Scotland County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for students and staff.

--

Calvary Christian School will open at 10:30 a.m., no morning extended care

Charter Day School, 2-hour delay.

Childcare Network:

New Centre Drive is opening at the regular time.

CNI 41st Street, Lennon Drive, Gordon Raad, Flint Drive and Pax Natura are Opening regular time. NCPrek starts at 10 am. No morning or afternoon transportation for NCPreK.

CNI Leland: Opening regular time. NCPreK starts at 10. No morning or afternoon transportation for NCPreK. No morning transportation for School Age children.

CNI Southport: Opening regular time. NCPreK starts at 10:00 a.m. No am or pm transportation for NCPreK.

Douglas Academy, 2-hour delay

Kids & Company - There will be no morning transportation available for NCPreK, all programs operating on normal schedule

Leland Christian Academy will open at 10 a.m.

Living Water Christian School in Jacksonville will operate on a 2-hour delay for students. Faculty and staff will report at 9 a.m.

Noah's Ark Children's Center, 2-hour delay

South Brunswick Charter School, 2-hour delay.

Wilmington Preparatory Academy will operate on a 2-hour delay for students and staff

Community

Brigade Boys & Girls Club sites in Pender and Onslow counties will be closed. New Hanover County after-school programs return to regular hours

Brunswick Transit System will operate on a 2-hour delay

NOTE: Please check in with your church, doctor's office, or other businesses for individual closings, delays or early closures. This list will focus on schools and government changes.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.