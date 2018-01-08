Closings and delays for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating whether a video depicting alleged animal cruelty circulating on social media happened in the parish.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating whether a video depicting alleged animal cruelty circulating on social media happened in the parish.More >>
A bite from the brown recluse spider sent this Nebraska man to the hospital.More >>
A bite from the brown recluse spider sent this Nebraska man to the hospital.More >>
In a zany video quickly going viral, the principal of one local school belts out a song to announce a snow day.More >>
In a zany video quickly going viral, the principal of one local school belts out a song to announce a snow day.More >>