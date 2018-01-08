Retired Army colonel announces run for state House seat

A retired Army colonel has announced her candidacy for a seat in the NC House of Representatives.

According to a Monday afternoon news release, Marcia Morgan is running to represent House District 19 in the North Carolina General Assembly. The district area starts just south of Greenfield Lake and includes the towns of Kure and Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, and areas in between.

Ted Davis Jr. has represented the district since 2012, and he ran been unopposed in the last two primary and general elections.

“As events continued to unfold after the 2016 elections, I, like many, became increasingly concerned about the direction in which our great state and nation were heading,” Morgan said in the release. “Although running for political office was never on my radar, I felt compelled to take a stand for issues I have cared about throughout my life. I am deeply concerned about our environment and protecting natural resources. Providing a quality public education for all our children is a mandate that we can’t ignore. We need an economy that helps individuals and families thrive. And we must be known as a state that treats all its citizens equally. We need voices in Raleigh that will advocate for these basic principles. That’s why I’m running.”

Morgan, a registered Democrat from Carolina Beach, is a former educator and retired Army colonel with a BA in mathematics from Texas Wesleyan University, and a masters and Ph.D. in physical education from Ohio State University.

More information on Morgan’s candidacy is available here or on her Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.