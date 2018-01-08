Two Brunswick Co. parks closed for maintenance

Two parks in Brunswick County are closed Monday due to maintenance issues. (Source: Brunswick Co.)

Ocean Isle Beach Park and Lockwood Folly Park are closed, According to a Facebook post from Brunswick County Parks and Recreation,

"We hope to have both parks open again once repairs are made. Thank you for your patience," the post states.

