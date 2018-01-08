More public employees using vacation time after offices closed for weather

Many employees were not allowed to come to campus this week because of weather, and will likely have to burn vacation. (Source: WECT)

It’s a relatively new policy for employees of the UNC System. If the campus suspends operations because of adverse weather, employees can be forced to stay home from work, and take an unpaid day off or burn vacation time if they can’t make alternative arrangements with their supervisor.

We ran a story about this policy on Friday after hearing complaints from UNCW employees who said they were having to use vacation time during snow days because it was impractical for them to work from home.

The story struck a chord with many other workers in the public sector who say they also have to burn vacation time when public offices are closed.

We’ve heard from state employees, as well as employees with the City of Wilmington and New Hanover County Schools, who lamented that they are governed by similar adverse weather policies to UNC System employees.

Wilmington's city manager implemented the city's adverse weather policy in 2011. In certain situations, if it is feasible to work from home or make up the work on their regular day off, city employees are given that option. Otherwise, they are asked to use their paid time off during severe weather, or the take the day off unpaid.

"It’s up to each supervisor depending on the nature of work and if they can make it up within the work week," City Spokeswoman Malissa Talbert explained. For example, she said solid waste workers who normally have Wednesdays off will be asked to work this Wednesday and again this weekend if needed to catch up.

NHCS employees have the option to make up missed time when make-up days are rescheduled for students, but if they cannot work those days, they will have to use their paid time off.

New Hanover County’s policy is more generous to employees. The county manager can offer administrative leave pay to employees when offices are closed due to inclement weather. Benefits-eligible employees were compensated for time that county offices were closed last week, and for the delayed opening of the office Monday.

The UNC System adverse weather policy went into effect in January 2016. According to UNC System Spokesman Josh Ellis, it was put into effect by general administration employees.

“The University policy is derived from the statewide policies of the Office of State Human Resources for employees subject to the NC State Human Resources Act (most agency/university employees),” Ellis explained via email. “Although the OSHR policy does not apply to faculty and other employees whose policies are set by the Board of Governors, the University extended similar policy requirements University-wide for consistency with the overarching OSHR policy requirements, since it would be impractical to have such a policy that does not apply institution wide to all of its employees.”

Ellis emphasized employees had the option to work from home rather than burn vacation time. But those arrangements must be approved by a supervisor, and critics of the policy say for many university employees, like food service workers and housekeepers, working from home is impractical.

Employees who tipped us off to concerns about the adverse weather policy asked to remain anonymous for fear it could cost them their jobs.

The policy does say that compensatory or “comp” time should be used first if it is available to employees. Our sources at UNCW say comp time is not even offered in many departments. Employees also have the option to take unpaid time off rather than burn vacation time.

“The University may, but is not required, to offer employees the option of ‘make-up’ time in lieu of [Leave Without Pay] or paid leave. If ‘make-up’ time is offered, it shall be made up no later than 90 calendar days following the triggering event,” the policy states as one other potential option for employees required to stay home during adverse weather. The state governor can also issue an executive order to pay employees for time missed due to weather if he chooses.

Since Ellis said the UNC System modeled its adverse weather policy after the state’s policy, we researched the history of that policy as well. According to the OSHR website, from 1971-2015, employees were generally given the option of make-up time or using comp time if they had to miss work due to weather.

In 2015, there were significant changes to that policy, making it much more likely that an employee would have to burn paid time off in the event of adverse weather.

We reached out to UNC Board of Governors Member Thom Goolsby after learning of the policy. He had concerns about the adverse impact this policy had on employees who were required to stay home from work, and said he planned to address his concerns at the system level.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.