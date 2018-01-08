Wilmington toddler boasts unique winter storm name

Hundreds of pictures been pouring into the WECT newsroom over the past week of families documenting fun in the rare Cape Fear snow to start 2018.

"We have seen a few snow patches but this one really stuck and it was a special, special year for it," said Joseph Blizzard.

Blizzard says this bomb cyclone of sorts stuck for good reason. His family has never seen snow like what's blanketing their yard, prompting them to soak up the flakes day in and day out.

At this point, you may be thinking, why is this family any different than mine?

Well, a little boy, born November 2015 to the Blizzard family, has a unique name.

"His name is Grayson Blizzard," Joseph Blizzard said.

"Everyone when they hear it, they are like 'What? Lizard?' And we are like, 'No, Blizzard," said Grayson's mom, Jessica Blizzard.

The unofficial first name of last week's winter storm is Grayson. The Blizzards' friends and family have been having a little fun with the unusual combination.

"He is our own little snowstorm," Jessica Blizzard said. "Everyone has been texting us and saying, 'You know the storm's name is Grayson' and then it was this big joke: It is the Grayson Blizzard, and we taught him the snow is gonna come and its name is Grayson. That was very exciting."

It's a once in a lifetime memory the Blizzards will cherish for years to come.

"It's been a very fun time," Joseph Blizzard said. "We have got to spend some family time together here and this will be a memory we never forget."

