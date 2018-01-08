Thawing operation will close Wrightsville Beach bridge in 20-min - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Thawing operation will close Wrightsville Beach bridge in 20-minute intervals

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) -

Like most of us in southeastern North Carolina, the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge is trying to thaw out after weeks of freezing temperatures.

According to a tweet from the Southern Coastal region of the Department of Transportation, the bridge will be closed for 20-minute periods from noon to 4 p.m. Monday as crews attempt to thaw the span.

