Thawing operation will close Wrightsville Beach bridge in 20-minute intervals

Like most of us in southeastern North Carolina, the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge is trying to thaw out after weeks of freezing temperatures.

According to a tweet from the Southern Coastal region of the Department of Transportation, the bridge will be closed for 20-minute periods from noon to 4 p.m. Monday as crews attempt to thaw the span.

DOT crews en route to Wrightsville Beach to thaw the bridge and get it back open for boat and vehicular traffic. The bridge will be closed for 20 minutes at a time from 12 pm to 4pm today.#Wrightsville Beach. pic.twitter.com/ICsLqL6eiU — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) January 8, 2018

