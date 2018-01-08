Teens arrested in connection to October robbery

Two teenagers are accused of robbing the occupants of a car last October.

Zalleux Johnson Jr., 16, and Darius Jameil Watson, 17, were arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to an incident on Oct. 24, 2017.

Johnson and Watson, both validated gang members, entered a vehicle in the 3000 block of Pauline Lane and threatened to shoot the occupants, according to Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department.

The two suspects allegedly took a pocketbook, cash and two e-cigarette modulators before fleeing on foot.

