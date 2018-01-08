Flames showing from Carolina Beach condominium complex

Flames were showing from the building when firefighters arrived. (Source: WECT)

Fire crews worked to put out flames in Carolina Beach. (Source: Rodney Elliott)

Firefighters responded to a fire at a Carolina Beach condominium complex Monday morning.

The fire, located at Inland Harbor in the 600 block of St. Joseph Street, was first called in at around 8:50 a.m., according to New Hanover County Dispatch.

Flames were showing from the structure when firefighters arrived.

Neighbors say an elderly woman and her dog are not accounted for, but that has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Watch live coverage of the fire here: http://bit.ly/2qkM5FM

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.